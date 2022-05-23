Dinos, Spartans Shine in All-Star Game

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Several locals shined at the All-Star Games over the weekend. Both the underclassmen and senior teams with the Spartans (Team 1) won each game.

The underclassmen ended in a score of 14-8 for Team 1. They did it by the long ball, including two grand slams, while Gannon Ward went 1-3 in the win. Dinos Ridge Nelson and Chet Anderson finished with a multi-hit game while Wyatt Falk also picked up a single. Falk appeared on the mound as well, where he pitched one inning and gave up one run.

The senior game was decided 10-6 again in favor of Team 1. Ty Stilson recorded a hit for Emery while Rylan Hart and Keaton Rich each picked up a hit representing the Dinos. Meanwhile, Jordan Fossat pitched one inning on the bump and gave up one run.