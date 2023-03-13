Dinos Split Doubleheaders

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon opened its season in southern Utah with four games in two days. There was no rust on the Dinos’ bats as they blew past Green Canyon 12-2 to start.

Ridge Nelson led the charge at the plate, going 3-4 with a triple and four RBIs. Chet Anderson also went 3-4 with a double and a ribbie while Quade Henrie finished 3-3 with two RBIs. Meanwhile, Maizen Prichard was solid on the mound. He only gave up one hit, a two-run homerun, while striking out eight batters in four innings. Stockton Kennedy picked up the save with a clean frame.

Later on Friday, the Dinos were patient against Juab. Three walks and two errors led to three runs in the first, but the Wasps quickly answered back. Juab scored four runs in the bottom half and extended their lead to six a few innings later. The Wasps settled down on the mound and went on to win 9-4.

Back on the diamond Saturday morning, the Dinos struck early against Cyprus. They scored two runs in the first and two more in the third to take a four-run advantage. They then matched Cyprus run for run to hold onto the lead heading into the sixth. The drama ramped up with back-to-back errors that put Carbon in a tough spot. Fortunately, the Dinos had built a nice cushion because Cyprus scored three runs in the sixth to pull within one. Carbon, though, was able to maintain the lead and held on for the 7-6 victory.

Wyatt Falk went yard for the first Dino homerun of the season. He finished 2-4 with two RBIs at the plate and struck out 10 batters through four innings of one-run ball on the mound. Prichard and Cameron Vasquez also recorded multi-hit games with two apiece.

The Dinos again jumped out to a hot start in the final game of the weekend, going up 6-1 over Desert Hills in the second inning. Unfortunately, they were unable to hold onto the lead as Desert Hills scored three runs in the third and two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away 8-6. Nelson once more led the team, going 2-3 with a double and two RBIs.

This week, Carbon (2-2) is scheduled to play at Union (2-1) on Wednesday before hosting Manti (5-0) on Friday.