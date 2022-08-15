Dinos Start Season 1-0

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

It was a defensive slugfest on Friday when the Dinos traveled to Hillcrest. Neither team could get much going as the first three quarters all ended scoreless.

The Huskies had the ball late in the Dinos’ territory, but once more Carbon held tough. The Dinos got the ball back and a big run by Trevor Worley put them in the red zone.

The drama continued as the clock clicked down. With time expiring, Dylan Curtis missed the game-winning field goal, but a roughing the kicker call resulted in a retry. Curtis came through on the second attempt to lift Carbon over Hillcrest 3-0.

Wyatt Falk finished 12-18 with two interceptions and a fumble. His favorite target was Ashton Ferguson, who hauled in five catches for 62 yards. Jerden Alderson also had a huge 41-yard reception on the night.

Defensively, Chanse Pendergrass led the team with 12 tackles and one sack. Diego Vega and Jexton Woodhouse also tallied a sack in the shutout. Ferguson was great on the other side of the ball as well, picking off a pass for the interception.

Carbon (1-0) will hold its home opener on Friday night when Grand (1-0) comes to town. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and etvnews.com/livesports.