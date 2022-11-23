Dinos Start Season 3-0 *Photo Gallery*

Carbon has proven itself to be an unstoppable force early this season, continuing its win streak on Tuesday evening against the North Sanpete Hawks.

Out of the gate, North Sanpete had back-to-back buckets while Carbon found its footing on its home court. The Dinos quickly got in sync and took the lead from the Hawks. The teams traded buckets through the first, with North Sanpete gaining a two-point advantage.

The first quarter marked the last time that North Sanpete would lead against the Dinos as they pushed back. Entering the half, Carbon was paving the way with a 28-23 advantage.

The second half was more lopsided as the Dinos showed their dominance. The third quarter saw Carbon’s best offensive output as the team poured in 24 points and gained a seven-point lead. Ultimately, the game went to Carbon with a final score of 74-58.

Braxton Stevenson led the scoring for Carbon, securing 24 of the team’s 74 points. He added eight rebounds and two assists to his stat sheet. Stevenson was followed by Cole Cripps with 17 points and Zeke Willson with 12. Chet Anderson also scored double digits with 10.

The Dinos (3-0) now have a break for the Thanksgiving holiday and will hit the court again on Nov. 30 when they welcome Juab (0-0).