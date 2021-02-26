Dinos’ State Champion Hopes Dashed *Photo Gallery*

#4 Carbon battled with #8 Morgan in the semifinal game of the 3A state championship. Morgan carried a lot of momentum into the game after knocking off the reigning champions and top seed, South Sevier, on Thursday. The Lady Trojans came out hot and went up 19-8. The Lady Dinos then went on a 12-4 run to pull within three. Morgan closed out the half well to lead 29-23.

Carbon continued to fight, but every time the Lady Dinos clawed their way back, Morgan found an answer. Carbon eventually tied the game at 38 and again at 41, but Morgan made back-to-back buckets to go up 45-41 with one quarter left.

The Trojans extended their run to 8-0, 49-41, early in final period. The Dinos were not about to give up and responded with a 9-2 run to pull within one. Unfortunately for the Dinos, they would not find another bucket and fell to a hot Morgan team, 59-50. The Trojans shot an unbelievable 21-41 (51.2%) from the field.

Madi Orth had a team-high 13 points followed by Makenna Blanc with 12 and Sydney Orth with 10. The Lady Dinos will play for third-place against Grantsville on Saturday.

Photos by Dusty Butler