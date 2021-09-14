Dinos Stifled by Cougars *Photo Gallery*

There was an unusual start to Friday’s game against Union on the gridiron. After a three-and-out by both teams, the field was evacuated due to lightning in the area. Play resumed once it was deemed safe. In all, it was about a 30-40 minute delay.

The Cougars came out of the break and capped of a four-minute drive with a touchdown. Carbon answered back with a 65-yard pass from Keaton Rich to Will Carmichael for the score. Carbon missed the point after and trailed 7-6.

In the first three games of the season, the Dinos have done a good job of battling in the trenches. In their two wins, they controlled the line of scrimmage for most, if not all, of the game. That did not occur on Friday.

Union bullied the Dinos at the line, gashing the Dinos with big plays, both in the air and on the ground. The Cougars also suffocated the Dino attack, leading to a lopsided score. Union tallied 31-unanswered points to win the game 38-6.

It is homecoming this week, and Carbon (2-2) has an important region contest on Friday against Manti (1-3).