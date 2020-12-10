Dinos Stomp Rabbits

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos had another impressive performance on Wednesday night in Delta. Carbon shot 43 percent from the floor and 53 percent on two-pointers. The Dinos were active on defense once more, logging 11 steals and holding the Rabbits to just 30 percent shooting from the field and 24 percent on two-pointers.

Carbon outscored Delta 24-13 in the first quarter and 14-6 in the second to led 38-19 by halftime. The Dinos continued their dominance in the second half and went onto win 78-43. Preston Condie again had a game-high 18 points. Merrick Morgan and Caleb Winfree were efficient from the court with 15 points each. Keenan Hatch finished the game with nine points and nine rebounds, just shy of his second double-double. Winfree also neared a double-double with eight assists.

Two more games remain on Carbon’s schedule this week. The Dinos (2-0) will head to play Uintah (1-0) on Thursday night before turning around to host North Sanpete (2-0) on Friday. The latter contest will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports and on ETV Channel 10.