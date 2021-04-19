Dinos Storm Back on the Road

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos picked up an important win on Tuesday against the Wildcats and were looking to do it once again on Friday in Richfield. It was truly a back-and-forth game as both teams knew the implication on the region standings.

Rylan Hart led off the game with a single and came around to score with two outs off of Kade Dimick’s RBI double. On the mound, Jordan Wright got the nod, but had some command issues. Three walks led to three runs in the bottom of the first, giving Richfield a 3-1 lead.

Carbon immediately tied the game in the second by playing small ball with several singles. The Dinos then took the lead in the third, capitalizing on an error that extended the inning. Cooper Schade brought home two on his double and then scored on Brayton Nielsen’s single. After giving up a run in the bottom half, the Dinos again took advantage of a Wildcat miscue and went up 8-4.

Richfield was not going to go away quietly as the Wildcats made a big push in the bottom of the fourth. They used four walks to help them plate five runs to regain the lead.

The Dinos did not hang their heads, though. They took a page out of Richfield’s game plan and were awarded with four free passes and a hit by pitch. Carbon strung seven runs together to open it up 15-9. The Dinos went on to take the region game, 15-10, and hand Richfield its second region loss of the season.

Hart and Neislen each went 3-4 while the former scored twice and the latter batted in four. Cooper Schade added a double with three RBIs while Wyatt Falk also tallied three ribbies.

Carbon has another important week against its rival, Emery. The Dinos (12-6, 6-0) hold a one-game lead in the region over the Spartans and will travel to Emery (10-4, 5-1) on Tuesday. The teams will then meet again on Friday in Price. Friday’s game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.