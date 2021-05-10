Dinos Storm Through Another Week, Honor Seniors *Photo Gallery*

It was another great week for Carbon tennis as the crew picked up a pair of wins. The Dinos were at Gunnison Valley on Tuesday and narrowly won 3-2.

Jack Livingston won 6-2, 6-1 in second singles while Derrick Jorgensen did not drop a single game (6-0, 6-0) in third singles. In first doubles, Leonard Livingston and Branden Scovill won in a close 7-5, 7-5 match. Preston Condie battled hard in first singles, but fell 4-6, 6-7. Alex Cartwright and Garrett Bryner lost in second doubles 3-6, 4-6.

On Thursday, the Dinos hosted senior night to recognize their five seniors. Then, they took on South Sevier with the same lineup and picked up another victory. Condie won 6-2, 7-5 while Jack took his match 6-0, 7-5. Both doubles teams found success, wining 6-4, 6-0 in first doubles and 6-4, 6-1 in second doubles. Jorgensen fell 5-7, 4-6 in third singles, but Carbon still beat the Rams 4-1.

The Dinos will now prepare for the region tournament, which will take place in Richfield and Monroe on Friday.