Dinos Struggle in Early Test

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon scheduled a potential playoff matchup for its second game as the team headed to Grantsville on Tuesday to take on the Cowboys. Turnovers and a slow start hurt the Dinos as Grantsville led 11-6 after one quarter and 29-19 at the break.

The Dino offense woke up in the second half, but Carbon was unable to slow down Grantsville. The Cowboys were led by Mckenzie Allen and her game-high 27 points. Grantsville finished the game shooting 50 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Carbon shot 38 percent from the floor and 15 percent (2-13) from three. In the end, Grantsville was victorious 59-50.

Sydney Orth led the Dinos with 12 points and six rebounds. Carbon won the rebound battle, 30-22, but turned the ball over 25 times on the night, 10 more than Grantsville.

It was a good learning experience for the Lady Dinos, but they know they will need to clean up the turnovers and be more efficient on the offensive end in order to be more successful.

Carbon (1-1) will have more than a week off until the Shannon Johnson Classic in Vernal.