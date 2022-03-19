Dinos Stumble in Delta

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday, the Dinos traveled to Delta to meet the Rabbits on the courts. It was a rough day for Carbon as Delta controlled the majority of the matches. Zac Gregersen and Memphis Howell were the lone Dinos to pick up a win (6-0, 7-5) in second doubles.

Derrick Jorgensen lost 4-6, 4-6 in first singles, Nathan Bauduin fell 1-6, 1-6 in second singles while Cameron Jones was defeated 3-6, 2-6 in third singles.

In first doubles, Alex Callahan and Branden Scovill battled hard but came up short 4-6, 5-6. The Dinos’ next match will be Wednesday at Manti.