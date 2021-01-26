Dinos Suffer First Region Loss

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Grand and Carbon met up in Moab for a battle of undefeated region teams. Carbon played tough all night, but Grand controlled the game.

The Red Devils were up 16-14 after one quarter and 40-36 at halftime. The Dinos fought hard to overtake Grand, but failed to get over the hump. They kept it close the entire game, but Grand escaped with the 85-79 win at home.

Noah Bradford led the way with 20 points for the Dinos followed by Preston Condie with 19, Rylan Hart with 13 and Keenan Hatch with 10.

The Dinos (10-4, 3-1) will remain on the road this week. They will take on Richfield (8-6, 3-1) on Wednesday and South Sevier (4-10, 0-5) on Thursday.