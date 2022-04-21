Dinos’ Surge Continues

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos came into Tuesday’s home game against Canyon View red hot. They continued that momentum in the first half with not one, not two, but three goals. The Falcons pieced together an attack in the final half, but Carbon maintained its cushion.

Tyler Morris, Miguel Ordonez and Jackson Griffeth all scored in the 3-1 victory while Jackson Smith added an assist. It was also senior night as it marked the final home game of the season.

Winners of five of their last six matches, the Dinos (7-5, 6-1) will wrap up the region schedule on Thursday at Grand (6-5, 4-3).