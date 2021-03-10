Dinos Swinging for the Fences

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos are excited to return to the diamond after their last season was cut short. After losing only two seniors, the young core has high aspirations going into the season, including a region championship and a run at the state title. “We have a great mix of older and younger guys,” said head coach Jeff Cisneros. “We are all excited for the upcoming season.”

Cisneros plans to build around his pitching depth, in which he has a surplus. “We have a lot of arms,” said Cisneros. He expects that 20 of the 30 total players will pitch at some point during the season. When it comes to the starting rotation, sophomore Wyatt Falk is in the running for the number one spot. The Dinos’ roster also bolster players such as Kade Dimick (Sr.), Jordan Fossat (Jr.), Rylan Hart (Jr.) and Keaton Rich (Jr.). When talking about Dimick, Cisneros said, “He’s a guy we will rely on.”

Six seniors, 11 juniors and a slew of talented underclassman fill Carbon’s roster. There will be a lot of players battling for playing time, and the nod will come down to which players are swinging the bat the best. Cisneros expects to have a great defense, starting with its pitching and trickling down to the position players. “Our outfield will be solid with speed,” commented Cisneros.

Region 12 will have tough competition with the likes of Richfield and San Juan, but Carbon plans to be in the mix, playing for a region title. In fact, the squad has greater ambitions of playing for a state championship. Teams like Grantsville, Judge Memorial and Summit Academy will be a tough test on the 3A level. “I’m excited for this season as well as the future of Carbon baseball,” concluded Cisneros.