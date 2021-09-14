Dinos Take Carbon Invitational

Carbon, Emery, Gunnison and Maesar Prep all met in Price this past weekend to take part in the Carbon Invitational. The two rivals, Emery and Carbon, met first.

It was all Dinos in this one as Carbon took it 6-0. Lindsey Snow won 4-0, 4-1 in first singles while Lieke Verweij swept second singles 4-0, 4-0. In third singles, Lizzy Blackburn won by forfeit. Kaydance Scoville and Laure Perry narrowly won 4-2, 5-4 (7-5) in first doubles. In second doubles, Alyssa Ellis and Ella Anderson won 4-0, 4-0 while Sydnie C. and Haylee Prescott took third doubles 4-2, 5-3.

The Dinos also swept the second match against Gunnison, 6-0. With the win, they headed to the finals with Maesar Prep. Snow, Verweij and Blackburn all won in their respective singles matches. Verweij had to come back from behind and win in a deciding, tie-breaker set 10-7. On the other hand, all the doubles teams lost to the Lions.

Carbon was awarded the top spot on games to break the 3-3 tie as the Dinos won 41-34 games.

Up next, Carbon will face Emery again on Thursday in Price.