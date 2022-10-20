Dinos Take ‘Cats to Five Again

ETV News stock photo

Not only did the Dinos have senior night on Tuesday, but they also had massive region contest against Richfield. After honoring Jenna Richards, Mak Pugliese, Haley Garish and Tatum Tanner, Carbon turned its attention to the high-powered Wildcat squad.

The visitors came with their A-game and went out in front 25-16 in the first set. The intensity picked up in the next set as Carbon desperately needed to even the score. The Dinos did just that, narrowly taking the second 25-23.

They continued their hot streak in the third set to leapfrog the ‘Cats with a 25-19 win. Carbon had a chance to pull off the massive upset in the fourth, but Richfield showed its resilience with a 25-21 win. It all came down to the fifth and final set where, unfortunately for the Dinos, Richfield took control and won it 15-8 for the 3-2 victory.

The Dinos totaled 63 digs in the contest, led by Jenna Richards with 18, Madi Orth with 17 and Dani Jensen with 13. Sav Hurst tallied 32 assists while Orth and Taylor Secor recorded 18 and 11 kills respectively. Four Dinos served up two aces apiece including, Secor, Jensen, Hurst and Kylan Sorenson. In addition, Haley Garrish totaled four blocks on the night.

Although Carbon lost the match, they have played Richfield close in each contest, losing 3-2 each time. The Dinos have proven they can play with anyone and will be a force to be reckoned with as the attention is turned to the state playoff.

Carbon was given the #8 seed and a first-round bye, meaning the Dinos’ next game will be at Utah Valley University on Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. against the reigning state champs, #9 Union.