Dinos Take Down Broncos

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Carbon tennis had a good start last week with a road victory. The Dinos faced off with San Juan on Tuesday and picked up a big 3-2 win.

Cameron Jones (first singles) won 6-4, 6-3. Then, in first doubles, Memphis Howell and Nick Bryner picked up with 6-3, 6-2 win. Judson Varner and Hayden Todachinnie also won in second doubles, 6-4, 6-1. In addition, Dresden Miller put up a good fight in second singles 4-6, 6-3, 4-6.

Wednesday’s match did not go as planned as Union went on to win 4-1. Millar and Dylan Black were the lone Dinos to pick up the victory. They did so in comeback fashion (4-6, 6-3, 6-4) in first doubles.

The following day against South Sevier mirrored Wednesday’s result. The Rams would take the match 4-1. Once again, the first doubles partners picked up the only Dino win. This time it was back to Howell and Bryner, who won 6-4, 6-2.

The Dinos will play at Judge Memorial on Monday before hosting Richfield on Tuesday. They will then head to the Region 12 Tournament at Richfield on Thursday.