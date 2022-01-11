Dinos Take Down Eagles

The Dinos were on the road on Friday night in Spanish Fork to play American Leadership Academy. After a close first quarter, the Dinos went on a huge 17-2 run and led 35-28 at half.

Carbon kept the Eagles at bay and went on to win 75-68 behind Jackson Griffeth’s and Chet Anderson’s 24 and 23 points, respectively. The Dinos also got a boost from Rylan Hart, who returned to the lineup after missing all of December due to a wrist injury.

Carbon (4-7) will begin its region schedule at Grand (5-9) on Wednesday before hosting Canyon View (3-11) on Friday. The latter game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.