Dinos Take Down Grand, San Juan

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday, the Dinos were in Moab to play Grand. Derrick Jorgensen dominated in first singles 6-0, 6-0. In third singles, Branden Scovill won 6-1, 6-1. Alex Callahan and Zac Gregersen overcame adversity in first doubles 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 while Nathan Bauduin and Dresden Miller won 6-1, 6-2 in second singles. Meanwhile, Cameron Jones had a tough time and fell in second singles 2-6, 4-6. In the end, Carbon left happy with a 4-1 victory.

The Dinos were back on the courts Wednesday to host San Juan. Once more, Jorgensen was impressive with another 6-0, 6-0 beating. Scovill also won by the same score 6-1, 6-1. In first singles, Callahan and Gregersen won convincingly, 6-2, 6-0. Garrett Bryner and Bauduin also were victorious in second singles, 6-3, 6-0. Jones absolutely battled in second singles, but came up short 2-6, 7-6, 6-7. Once more, Carbon won it, 4-1.

Up next, Carbon will head to Richfield on Tuesday.