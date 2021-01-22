Dinos Tame Broncos *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos continued their Region 12 schedule on Wednesday night when the talented Broncos came to town.

To start the game, Noah Bradford came out like his hair was on fire, and blew past his defender for the Dions’ first points. He was seemingly all over the court as the teams settled in.

Late in the quarter, San Juan scored a bucket to break the tie and go up by two. The Dinos quickly threw the ball in and found Merrick Morgan, who hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to reclaim the lead, 13-12.

Carbon began to separate itself from San Juan in the second quarter by playing tight defense and converting on offensive opportunities. The Dinos would go on to score 22 points, again capped off with a Morgan buzzer-beater (this time a layup), and lead 35-25 at the half.

San Juan came out swinging in the second half and began to find its range. At least four times, the Broncos cut the lead to two possessions, primarily using the three-point shot to get back in the game. Every time, however, Carbon showed its resolve and would build back up its lead. Keenan Hatch let his presence down low be felt as he finished with a double-double, 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Caleb Winfree made good decisions with the ball in his hand as the Dinos had to fight against a full-court press most of the second half. Preston Condie continued to be a rock for this team and made big shot after big shot for Carbon. Jordan Fossat, Rylan Hart and Max Lancaster all contributed off the bench as the Dinos survived the dustup to win the game 78-71.

Condie led the way with 23 points followed by Morgan with 16 and Bradford with 12. Carbon (10-3, 3-0) will take its unbeaten region record to Moab on Friday night to battle for first place with the Red Devils (13-1, 3-0). The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 6 and on the Grand channel at etvnews.com/livesports.