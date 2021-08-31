Dinos Too Much for Manti

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the Dinos traveled to play Manti.

Lindsey Snow had a great performance in first singles, winning 6-1, 6-1. Lieke Werveij looked strong in second singles as well. She took her match 6-3, 6-4. In third singles, Lizzy Blackburn won 6-3, 6-3.

Kaydance Scovill and Laurie Perry rebounded in first doubles 6-7, 6-1, 10-2 to comeback and win. In a close second doubles match, Alyssa Ellis and Ella Anderson narrowly fell 5-7, 5-7. Carbon topped Manti 4-1.

The Lady Dinos have a busy week. They will face Grand and San Juan on Tuesday and Gunnison on Thursday, all at home.