Dinos Unable to Find a Win at SVC

The Carbon Dinos traveled to Richfield for the 2A/3A Preview at the Sevier Valley Center (SVC). On Friday afternoon, they played the San Juan Broncos. The game started out with San Juan taking the lead after the first, 15-9. In the second quarter, it was a much closer competition, as the Dinos put up 17 points to the Broncos 18.

After the half, the score was 33-26, San Juan would continue their consistent scoring, earning 21 points in the third quarter, giving them the big lead going into the final quarter. Carbon never gave up, having a big 19-point quarter, outscoring the Broncos by eight points.

The final ended with San Juan getting the victory, 65-60. Cannon Mortensen had a solid performance, leading the Dinos with 16 points. Kyler Orth followed with 12 for the Carbon squad. Carter Warburton and Evan Lancaster ended the game with nine points each and Rydge Butler had seven for his team.

On Saturday, the Dinos were set to face the Ogden Tigers, who were coming off of a close loss against the Enterprise Wolves, 53-51. The first quarter, things were pretty much even, ending the quarter in Ogden’s favor, 17-15. They started to gain a larger lead in the second, as the half came to an end with the Tigers in control, 33-25.

After the break, Ogden was relentless on both sides of the court, holding the Dinos to five points, as they added 23 points to their score. The final would eventually end with a score of 63-44, handing Carbon their second loss of the weekend.

Mortensen led the Dinos again in scoring with 14 points. Orth scored nine, Warburton had six and Max Carlson ended the game with four points. Carbon will be back on their home court on Tuesday, for a game against the Grand County Red Devils. Their first region game of the season on the road, against the Juab Wasps, will follow.