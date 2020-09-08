Dinos Victorious on Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

Carbon hosted Judge Memorial on Friday as Carbon honored its seniors. The game did not start off the way the Dinos had hoped. The Bulldogs’ Oz Young returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Later in the first quarter, Judge Memorial found the end zone again to put Carbon in a 13-0 hole.

The Dinos then began to find some momentum. Davin Moss was a key part on offense, scoring two consecutive touchdowns to tie it at 13. Carbon was not finished, however, as Mckaden Whiteleather ran in a touchdown midway through the second quarter to give Carbon the lead. The Dinos added a 30-yard field goal at the end of the first half to make it 22-13 at the break.

Once more, Judge Memorial had a great start to a half. The Bulldogs scored 12 unanswered points on two touchdowns to go back on top 25-22. The Dinos answered back when Keaton Rich found Whiteleather for another score with just under three minutes to go in the third quarter. Carbon was up 28-22 with one quarter remaining.

Five minutes into the fourth, Rich found the end zone on the ground to make it a two-score game, 36-22. The Bulldogs tried to come back but Will Carmichael sealed the game for the Dinos with a pick six. Carbon notched its first victory of the season by a score of 42-25 over Judge Memorial.

The Dinos (1-3) will look to build on their win when they head to Union (2-2) this Friday.

Photos By Jeff Barrett