Dinos Walk Off on Senior Night

The Dinos earned a walk-off win on Friday during senior night. The victory against Richfield was hard fought as Carbon continued its dominance in region play.

The evening began with the Dinos honoring their seniors. Daron Garner, Colton Lowe, Quade Henrie, Wyatt Falk, Chet Anderson, Camden Wilson, Ridge Nelson and Connor Bradley all received recognition. Then, the game began. Richfield opened things up in the first with a run, but Carbon responded with two of its own to take the 2-1 lead. The Dinos added another run in the second to go up 3-1.

Things settled down for three innings as both teams tried to gain momentum. Richfield was the first to break through as the ‘Cats scored three runs in the sixth to regain the lead, 4-3. The bottom of the seventh brought out the grit in the Dinos.

Carbon had evened things up at 4-4 when Michael Vigil grounded out, scoring one run and sealing the 5-4 victory for the Dinos. Carbon knocked it out of the park twice in the game, including a homerun in the first by Nelson and another in the seventh by Lowe. Nelson recorded two RBIs while Lowe had one.

Stockton Kennedy got the win on the mound for the Dinos. He allowed zero hits and zero runs over one inning while striking out two. Maizen Prichard started the game on the bump as he threw five innings, striking out seven and walking one. Anderson threw one inning in relief.

Up next, Carbon (16-14, 11-1 Region 12) will be on the road to take on Union (15-6, 6-2 Region 14) for a non-region game on Monday.