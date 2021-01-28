Dinos, Wildcats Engage in Defensive Battle

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

In a battle for second place, Carbon traveled to Richfield on Wednesday night to take on the Wildcats.

The pace of the game was slow as Richfield was methodic in its approach. The Dinos were able to match Richfield’s defensive intensity and led 10-9 after the first quarter. Carbon struggled offensively in the second period, however, and only mustered five points. The Wildcats took advantage and went up 18-15 by halftime.

The Dinos found their groove in the second half and nearly doubled their points in the third quarter. They regained the lead to go up 29-24 with one period left to play. Back and forth it went down the stretch, but Carbon maintained control. The Dinos held on to win a close one 45-40 and stand alone in second place in the region.

Although the scoring was low, Carbon shot the ball well, converting on 46 percent of its shots from the field. Keenan Hatch and Caleb Winfree each had team-highs of 13 points apiece. Hatch also had four blocks and went 2-3 from beyond the arc while Preston Condie chipped in 10 points in the win.

The Dinos (11-4, 4-1) will next travel to play South Sevier (5-10, 1-5) on Friday in Monroe.