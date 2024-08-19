Dinos Win Last Second Thriller in Spanish Fork

The Carbon High Dinos traveled to face a non-region opponent in the American Leadership Academy (ALA) Eagles on Friday. Carbon ended the first quarter with the lead, 14-6, but would lose the lead as the Eagles put up 20 unanswered points in the second quarter, bringing the score at halftime to 14-26.

The Dinos came out of the locker room with the offense fired up, scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter. ALA would also have a good scoring quarter, with two touchdowns of their own. With the score at 35-40, going into the final quarter of the game, time was running low. The Dinos had one last chance to take home the victory, with time running to zero on the 25-yard line, Stockton Kennedy found Eleke Lang for the walk-off touchdown.

Carbon would get the win, scoring 30+ points for the first time since 2022, in a back-and-forth offensive showdown. Stockton Kennedy finished the game with a very impressive 31-40 completions, 414 yards and six touchdowns. Kennedy is the first Dino to throw over 300 yards since Carbon Coach, Dakota Cisneros in the 2011-12 season.

For the remaining of the high-powered offense, Maddux Wilson had 12 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. Tony Wilson had five receptions for 87 yards, two touchdowns, as well as 54 yards rushing. Trace Crespin had five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Eleke Lang had four receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown. Deagan Richards finished with five receptions and 57 yards, for an excellent well-rounded offensive strategy for the Dinos.

Defensively, Richards finished with 11 tackles for the night. Lang ended with eight tackles and a forced fumble. With Gavin Fausett sticking his nose in many of the plays, he finished the game with 12 tackles. Daxtyn Mower and Stetson Poulson both would end the night with seven tackles each.

The Dinos will look to keep the momentum going, as they take on the Grand County Red Devils this Friday on their home turf. Grand is coming off an 8-33 loss to the Milford Tigers. The game will be broadcast live at etvnews.com/livesports beginning ay 7 p.m. with Jimmy Jewkes and Bruce Bean commentating.