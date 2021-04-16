Dirt Flies at the Desert Thunder Raceway Season Opener

Desert Thunder Raceway kicked off the 2021 racing season on April 9 and 10. The season opener had many categories and entries for both racers and the crowd to enjoy.

Entries came from all over, including Moab, Farmington, New Mexico, Castle Dale, Fillmore, Grand Junction, Colorado and more. Beginning the fun on Friday in the IMCA Hobby Stock, Jason Duggins of Farmington finished first and was followed by Kamden Barnett of Castle Dale in second.

Zane DeVilbiss of Farmington finished first in IMCA Stock Car. DeVilbiss was followed by Ed Henderson of Draper in second and Beau Hutchison of Salt Lake in third. In Sport Stock, all three entries were locals. Zac Stansfield, Devin Wilson and Zachary Seal, all of Price, took first, second and third place, respectively.

Bombers also consisted of all-local entries, with each racer residing in Price. Payce Herrera took first, Hagen Marchello took second and Colton Thomas finished in third. For the IMCA Modified, Devilbiss placed again by finishing in first, followed by Wyatt Howard of Price in second and Ty Clemens of Belgrade, Montana, in third.

There were three entries for the Dirt Late Models. Dakota Berry of Grand Junction, Colorado, finished first. Berry was followed by Howard in second and Michael Wright of Rifle, Colorado, in third. Continuing the day, CJ Throne of Herriman secured first in Mini Sprints, Rex Higgins of Bloomfield, New Mexico, finished first in IMCA Northern SportMod and Larry Thomas of Price took first in 305 Modified.

On Saturday, DeVilbiss took first in the IMCA Modified, followed by Clemens in second. DeVilbiss also secured the first place finish in the IMCA Stock Car. Price’s Zac Stansfield took first in the Sport Stock, followed by Chris Cook of Tabiona in second and Zachary Seal, also of Price, in third.

In Bombers, Price’s Payce Herrera and Hagen Marchello took first and second, followed by Stephanie Spangler of Dove Creek, Colorado, in third. Matt Ruf of Grand Junction finished first in the IMCA Northern Sport Mod, followed by JR Herrera in second.

Finishing out the scoring for the race, first place finishes went to Jason Duggins in IMCA Hobby Stock, Caleb Crowther of Riverton in Mini Sprints, Dakota Berry in Dirt Late Models and Matt Johnson of Payson in the 305 Modified.