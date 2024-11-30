Discover Community Membership at the USU Eastern Library & Learning Commons

USU Eastern Press Release

Joining the USU Eastern Library & Learning Commons as a community member opens up a world of resources for learning, creativity, and connection. For just $25 per year, members gain a library card that allows them to check out up to five items at a time, as well as daily access to computer stations for two hours per visit. This membership is an affordable gateway to educational support, research databases, and hands-on tools for both personal and professional growth.

Community members can explore a vast array of research databases, providing access to journals, articles, and digital resources across disciplines. These databases are invaluable for those pursuing personal research, expanding their knowledge in specific fields, or supplementing professional work with credible sources. With expert library staff on hand, members can also receive guidance on navigating these databases to find the information they need efficiently.

The Library & Learning Commons offers more than just books and computers; it’s a hub for hands-on learning and collaboration. Members have access to quiet study rooms for focused work or group study sessions.

A standout feature of the Library & Learning Commons is the Maker’s Loft, designed to support creativity and innovation. The Maker’s Loft includes a 3D printer a poster printer, laminators, button makers, a sewing machine, a serger machine, VR Headsets, a photo taking box and camera for professional looking pictures of objects, and various Cricut Heat Presses, —tools that allow you to bring projects to life in ways that traditional resources can’t. These tools can be used for crafting, prototyping, and more, making them perfect for hobbyists, students, and professionals alike. Members have the option to bring their own materials for projects, or they can access supplies for a small fee.

Alongside these resources, community members have access to additional services tailored to support learning and engagement. The library staff can assist with questions about technology, research methods, and more, ensuring that members get the most out of their membership. Whether you’re working on a personal project, looking for educational enrichment, or need a quiet space for study, the USU Eastern Library & Learning Commons has something for everyone.

For those interested in joining, this $25 annual membership offers incredible value, providing access to resources, spaces, and support that empower community members to learn, create, and connect. Visit [USU Eastern Library & Learning Commons](https://eastern.usu.edu/llc/) for more details and start exploring all the possibilities today!

This is more than just a library—it’s a community resource built to inspire creativity and learning across all ages and interests. Join us and take advantage of all that the USU Eastern Library & Learning Commons has to offer!