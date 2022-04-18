Discussion Progresses Regarding Wellington RV Resort

McKay Quinn paid the Wellington City Council a visit last week to present the members with an update on what is happening with the proposed RV resort in the city. To begin, he mentioned that the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) asked them to make a few changes on the roadways and access points.

Wellington City Mayor Brad Timothy then mentioned that a bridge access road on 200 East may be the best option, due to that roadway being large enough for the bigger trailers to operate smoothly.

Quinn stated that he has been working with Commissioner Moosman from the Planning and Zoning Commission to fully understand what it is that UDOT is requesting. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was also contacted to take another look at the flood zone area. It was requested that the survey be redone as it is outdated.

Councilman Caleb Nelson expressed concern regarding traffic flow. Quinn asked the council to make an exception with commercial travel through the residential area due to how the RV resort will be placed within the city.

A 3:1 water share ratio was also suggested by Quinn to follow more directly with the Utah State Code. However, the council members made it clear that they are not willing to go lower than a 5:1 ratio in order to protect Wellington City in the long run. The questions and concerns were then tabled until the next meeting, which will take place on April 27.