Dispose Your Worn US Flags

American Legion Ferron Post 42 will be disposing of worn and battered US flags on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. at the Mayor’s Park in Ferron.

You are invited to attend if you want to see proper disposal of US flags. If you have a worn flag and would like to have it properly destroyed, you can drop it off at Ferron City Hall during office hours prior to Oct. 9.

If you prefer to destroy your own flag, Post 42 members will assist you to burn the flag at that time. Call Clifford Snow at (435) 384-2325 for further information.