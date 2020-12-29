Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine Begins in Southeast Utah

On Monday, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported that COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered locally to many healthcare personnel. Additional vaccinations are on their way for other residents within the area. To register to receive text or email updates on the vaccine in Southeast Utah, please click here.

Since COVID-19 testing began, 30,845 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 2,013 positive results and 14 deaths. Currently, 179 cases remain active and there are seven hospitalizations due to the virus. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In the past seven days, Carbon County has averaged 102 tests per day with a positive test rate of 18.18%. In Emery County, an average of 42 tests have been administered per day with a positive test rate of 25.00%. Grand County has averaged 63 tests per day with an average positive test rate of 11.76%.

In Carbon County, 1,048 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 80 cases remain active while 961 have recovered. Four Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 37 others were formerly hospitalized. The seven deaths in the county include Carbon County men that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 536 cases of COVID-19, 49 of which remain active as 481 patients have recovered. One Emery County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 18 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been six deaths within the county, including five Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 429 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 50 cases remain active as 375 have recovered. Two Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while eight others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.73% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 24.89% while the 15-24 group accounts for 20.57%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.13%), 1-14 (8.45%), 85+ (.94%) and 0-1 (.30%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. School cases reflect the counts of positive students who were at school or a school activity while potentially infectious.

Carbon School District has recorded 82 cases of the virus, five of which remain active as 77 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 109 cases of the virus, 30 of which remain active as 79 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 38 cases, one of which remains active while 37 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.