District Champions! Lady Eagles Punch Ticket To NJCAA National Championship

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

In an impressive three-set sweep, No. 8 Utah State Eastern defeated No. 18 Arizona Western, winning 25-15, 25-22, and 25-10 to clinch the Rocky Mountain District A Championship and punch their ticket to the NJCAA DI National Championship.

Leading the way, Agata Zwierzynska delivered a standout performance with 11 kills, hitting .231, and Jackie Craven contributed 8 kills with an efficient .400 hitting percentage. Audrey Atwood played a crucial role with 8 kills and 16 digs, while Rachel West dominated at the net with 5 blocks. Agata Makowska facilitated the offense with 19 assists followed by Bird Allen with fifteen, helping Eastern to an impressive .243 team-hitting percentage and outpacing Arizona Western’s .017.

The Lady Eagle’s defense shined, with 61 total digs and 10 team blocks, limiting Arizona Western to negative hitting percentages in the final two sets. The win highlights a standout season with strong team play on both sides of the ball.

With the win, No. 8 USU Eastern will now wait for the the NJCAA DI Volleyball Championship bracket, at-large selections, and tournament seeding which will be announced on Wednesday, November 12 via the NJCAA Network and NJCAA Volleyball Twitter account. To view the full bracket, visit: 2024 NJCAA DI Volleyball Championship