District Preschools Celebrate Holiday Season

Carbon School District Press Release

Children in preschools across Carbon School District had a lot of fun with the holiday season this year, but none more than the students that attend the Castle Valley Center.

The preschoolers attended the annual Polar Express Party. On Dec. 10, preschool staff and students came in pajamas to join in the fun. The teacher did a shared, interactive reading of the book “Polar Express,” and then the children reenacted the story. They got golden tickets and boarded the Polar Express where they enjoyed hot chocolate and treats on their journey. David Peczuh did an excellent job playing Santa Claus for the event.

The best way to learn during the early childhood years is through meaningful, hands-on experience and that was true in December as well as throughout the year. This year, the children are participating in cooking experiences regularly, and those that were held for the holiday season as well.

The cooking experience is tied to a book and includes reading the book, an activity to go with the book and actually cooking the recipe together as a class. The students have fun practicing math skills and pre-literacy as they read a simple recipe and measure ingredients to make the food. In December, the kids made Christmas cookies and Grinch popcorn.

Kristina Schade, the preschool special education teacher, organizes the school Angel Tree at the Castle Valley Center. Some of the children aren’t a part of the United Way Angel Tree, but their family still needs some support for Christmas. Mrs. Schade hangs tags on the tree and staff select a student who will receive the gifts. This activity kicks off the Christmas spirit during the month of December.

Preschool staff joined the school age Castle Valley Center staff in December to enjoy a treat exchange. Participants brought a Christmas treat to share and then were able to assemble goody boxes from the treats everyone brought.

The staff and students are looking forward to many enriching learning opportunities in 2022.