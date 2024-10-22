Division of Oil, Gas and Mining Fight for Class VI Well Primacy

The Utah Department of Oil, Gas and Mining (DOGM) held an open house on Oct. 15, to discuss their work in obtaining primacy over Class VI wells, which are used for Carbon Sequestration for CO2. The DOGM has been working diligently in putting together an extensive application to obtain primacy, which can only be granted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Richard Powell, UIC Program Manager, advised that obtaining primacy over Class VI wells would be instrumental in allowing Utah state agencies to have more control over the wells. The DOGM has held primacy for Class II wells since 1982, which is used for saltwater disposal, enhanced oil recovery and hydrocarbon storage.

There are several reasons primacy would prove to be beneficial. Powell explained that primacy would give the DOGM the responsibility for administering and enforcing regulations. Primacy would not only expedite permit reviews by several years, but they are also more familiar with the area and the conditions around the state.

Class VI wells are used to inject CO2 into deep rock formations, which suggest that geologic sequestration along with carbon capture storage can be used to reduce CO2 emissions into the atmosphere and mitigate climate change.

Bart Kettle, Deputy Director for the DOGM, advised that obtaining primacy over Class VI wells would prove beneficial to several of the operating companies in this area, due to the nature of their business. If the DOGM is able to obtain primacy, it would allow businesses access to those wells without having to wait years trying to obtain a permit.

For those who would like more information on Class VI wells and the work that the DOGM is doing, visit their YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/user/utahgeologyschool