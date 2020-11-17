Dixie 6 Rodeo Competition Continues at Hurricane Arena

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

All of the Dixie 6 rodeos are at the Washington County Equestrian Complex in Hurricane, Utah. The Utah High School Rodeo Association officers received permission to continue with the rodeos despite COVID-19. Contestants and fans are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at each rodeo. Student athletes must submit COVID-19 release forms before participating.

The middle weekend of the Dixie 6 rodeos added points for a few Emery High rodeo athletes. In the reining cow competition, Byron Christiansen placed second, Zeek Weber earned third and Monty Christiansen finished 10th. Kayson Jensen earned first and second place finishes again in bareback riding. Graycee Mills was fourth and seventh in breakaway roping and second in pole bending. Baylee Jacobsen was third in breakaway roping on Saturday at the Dixie 4 rodeo.

In the shooting sports, both Carbon and Emery athletes placed in the top ten. Emery’s Ryter Ekker placed fifth and sixth in the light rifle shoot while Carbon’s Kashley Rhodes was ninth and Shalako Gunter took 10th in both competitions. Emery’s Ruger Payne tied for 10th in the trap shoot.

The junior high shooting is hosted in conjunction with the high school competition. Junior high athletes only compete in the trap shoot and Kyle Ekker earned third both days, Robert Thomas was eighth and ninth while Tyson Thomas finished in eighth. These boys are members of the Emery junior high rodeo team.