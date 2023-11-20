Dixie 6 Rodeos Are in the Books

By Julie Johansen

The final two rodeos of the Dixie 6 were on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18. Carbon and Emery rodeo athletes again scored points for state qualifications.

On Friday at the Hurricane Arena, Carbon’s Kaden Donathan was fourth in the steer wrestling, Kashley Rhodes took fourth in rifle shoot and Shalako Gunter tied for third in the trap shoot. On Saturday, Ean Ellis was third in tie down roping, Rhodes finished sixth in rifle and Gunter won the trap shoot.

Friday was a successful day for the Emery team as Wyatt Fox took top honors and Ryter Ekker took fifth in rifle. Second place finishes were secured for Monty Christiansen in saddle broncs and reining cow horse, Will Jeffs in steer wrestling, and Charity Greenhalgh in barrels. Quirt Payne was third in barebacks while Cache Allred tied for fourth in trap shoot. Finally, Whit Weber took seventh in reining cow horse.

Saturday, more Emery team members scored in the top ten. Garek Bennett was fourth in barebacks while Will Jeffs took fifth in steer wrestling. Charity Greenhalgh finished sixth in barrels while Kamz Rich, Dalton Allred, and Hesston McArthur went two, three and five, respectively, in bulls.

In the shooting sports, Ryter Ekker took first place and Wyatt Fox earned second in the rifle, and Cache Allred tied for fourth in the trap shoot.

As the fall rodeo season wraps up, several cowboys and cowgirls have qualified for state and are on their way to adding points to carry to the state finals in June. Carbon qualifiers are Hayden Tonc, Ean Ellis, Kaden Donathan, Kanyon Mills, Brayden Noyes, Ivy Blanton, Maddison Nielson, Izybella Prettyman, Kashley Rhodes and Shalako Gunter.

State qualifiers for Emery include Garek Bennett, Charity Greenhalgh, Graycee Miils, Gracie Huntington, Shaynee Fox, Ryleigh Allred, Monty Christiansen, Dalton Allred, Kamz Rich, Talon Cordova, Hesston McArthur, Will Jeffs, Whit Weber, Wyatt Fox, Ryter Ekker, Cache Allred, Will Ekker, Blake Olsen and Orrin McElprang.

Utah high school rodeos will resume in March and all these athletes will hit the trail again each weekend until the first weekend in June at State Finals in Heber City, Utah.