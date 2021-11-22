Dixie 6 Wraps Up for UHSRA

By Julie Johansen

The Dixie 6 Rodeo series wrapped up this weekend, Nov. 19 and 20, for the Utah High School Rodeo Association (UHSRA). Emery rodeo team members that added more points to their totals for state qualifications began with Graycee Mills, who earned fifth and second in breakaway roping. Shaynee Fox also placed ninth on Saturday in breakaway roping, while Megan Zunich was seventh on Friday.

Kinlie Jensen received four points by placing seventh in goats. Byron Christiansen earned second both days in barebacks, second in broncs on Saturday and fifth in reining cow horse. Monty Christiansen was fourth in reining cow horse. Cole Magnuson was fourth on Saturday in saddle bronc riding.

In the shooting events, Ryter Ekker took sixth and eighth in light rifle, while Wyatt Blake tied for sixth in trap shooting. The Southeast Utah junior high team members that placed in the light rifle shooting included Wyatt Fox in fourth and third, Kyle Ekker in fifth on both shoots, and Hayden Tonc in seventh both days.