Dixie State University Honors Graduates at 111th Commencement Ceremony

Press Release

Dixie State University recently celebrated the achievements of the institution’s largest-ever graduating class of 2,684 degree candidates at the university’s 111th Commencement Ceremony.

During the ceremony, held on May 6 in Greater Zion Stadium on the DSU campus, the university honored the Class of 2022, with 60 percent receiving bachelor’s degrees, 38 percent associate degrees and two percent master’s degrees. Candidates ranged from 16 to 79 years of age and included students from 49 states and 15 countries. Of the graduates, 63 percent are female and 37 percent are male.

Local students among the Dixie State University graduating class included:

Paige Cooper from Price

Kaelee Hooley from Castle Dale

Madison Jensen from Castle Dale

Hannah Powell from Price

Morgan Jensen from Price

Angelina Rondinelli from Price

Aryal Christmas from Castle Dale

Jacob Corrigan from Green River

Jennifer Burdis

Hailey Feichko from Price

Rachel Huntsman from Castle Dale

Jorrdon Richardson from Price

Morgan Hurdsman from Castle Dale

Lainee Jensen from Castle Dale

Landon Fairbanks from Castle Dale

Daulton Nelson

Crystal Nef from Price

Michelle Priano

Jashea Migliori

Ashley Burton

Mariah Christiansen from Price

Anthony Adams from Price

Alyssa Parry

“What a tremendous honor it is to celebrate the achievements of our graduating Trailblazers,” Dixie State University President Richard B. Williams said. “Thanks to the experience they have gained through our hands-on educational opportunities, the Class of 2022 is graduating career-ready and will continue to blaze their own trails and make a difference in the world for years to come.”

The featured speaker at the event was Carly Fiorina, founder and chairman of Carly Fiorina Enterprises and former CEO of Hewlett Packard. From heading several philanthropic organizations, tackling global poverty and promoting female empowerment to leading Hewlett Packard to become the 11th largest company in the U.S. in the midst of the worst technology recession in 25 years and running for president in 2016, Fiorina is recognized as a passionate advocate for problem-solving, innovation and effective leadership.

