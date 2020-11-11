DMV Issues Reminder on Discontinuation of Registration Postcards

Press Release

The Utah Division of Motor Vehicles announced in July that the usual postcard registration reminder was being discontinued.

“As use of online renewal and other online options continues to grow, old processes need to be reviewed,” commented Division Director Monte Roberts.

Some long-time processes are costly and ineffective. Each month, hundreds of thousands of postcards are sent reminding vehicle and watercraft owners to renew their registration. Boxes of these postcards are returned as undeliverable and are destroyed. In efforts to utilize taxpayer money more effectively and continue moving to online services, the mailing of renewal reminder postcards is being discontinued as of September 2020.

Renewal reminders will continue to be available by simply signing up for an email reminder. Email reminders are efficient, cost effective and avoid the waste of mailed postcards. “If you have not already signed up for an email reminder for your registration renewal, it is quick and easy. Just go to dmv.utah.gov,” Roberts concluded.

While the postcard reminders will no longer be sent out via traditional mail, all services may still be conducted within the office, not just online. Questions? Contact the local DMV Office in Castle Dale at (435) 381-3545.