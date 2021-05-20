Do You Qualify for an Internet Discount?

Emery Telcom made a recent announcement regarding the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB), which is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program aimed to assist households that are struggling to pay for internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are currently 16 Utah broadband providers that are approved to participate in the EBB program. In Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties, the only fixed provider that is currently approved is Emery Telcom. The new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services and virtual classrooms.

Those who have eligible households may receive up to $50 toward their monthly internet bill or up to $75 for those that live on Tribal lands. Currently, the expected opening for applications is in May of 2021 and the FCC will provide updated information regarding details.

It was stated that a household is eligible if one member of the household qualifies for the Lifeline program, received benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch/breakfast in the 2019-20 school year, meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program, and more.

The EBB is a temporary program with eligible households receiving a monthly bill discount until the funding is depleted or up to six months after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those that are enrolled will be notified by their internet provider as to when the benefits are ending.

Those that wish to obtain more information regarding the EBB Program may do so by clicking here.