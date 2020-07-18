Donate Time or Supplies to the Children’s Justice Center’s Annual Back to School Giveaway

The time is drawing near for the Family Support and Children’s Justice Center’s (CJC) annual Back to School Giveaway. With the event approaching, the center announced that it is in search of volunteers.

A variety of help would be needed, such as filling backpacks, setting up, sorting clothes and assisting families during the week of the giveaway. A list of items needed has also been posted if any would like to assist in that way. Items needed include elementary backpacks, binders, 24-pack crayons, kid scissors, wide-ruled notebooks, pencil cases, folders, pencil sharpeners and more.

The center would require assistance anytime during the day between the dates of Aug. 5 and Aug. 14.

Due to the pandemic, the giveaway is being handled differently this year and a whole week has been set aside for the families that are in need. The CJC encouraged all to keep an eye out for more information about the annual giveaway.

Those that are interested in volunteering their time or supplies to the event may contact the center at (435) 636-3739 extension 1. A full list of the supplies requested for donations may be found in the graphic below.