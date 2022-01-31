Donation to the SEUJLS Approved by Price City Council

The Price City Council hosted a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday evening. For this meeting, Councilman Rick Davis was given the honor of presenting the safety seconds.

Councilman Davis took the opportunity to urge all to consider carbon dioxide, smoke alarms and other tools within a household that work to ensure safety. He suggested that community members pick a date and remind themselves to check and change batteries as needed, saying it is very beneficial for all within the home.

Also considered during the meeting was the annual donation that is given to the Southeastern Utah Junior Livestock Show. Mayor Mike Kourianos explained that, due to the spike in the pandemic, sponsorships are being submitted rather than having members in attendance at the meetings.

Mayor Kourianos also acknowledged his appreciation for what the SEUJLS does and said that he hopes that the council feels strongly about supporting this. Councilman Joe Christman then made the motion to approve a $250 donation to the livestock show, which was seconded by Councilwoman Amy Knott-Jespersen and approved.