Donkey Basketball Storms CHS Court *Photo Gallery*

The annual donkey basketball event was hosted by Carbon High School‘s Future Farmers of America (FFA) in the school’s gymnasium on Wednesday evening.

Before the game began, local dancers were invited to perform a myriad of routines, in varying age groups, to delight the crowd. The guests of the hour, the donkeys themselves, then took to the court with riders on each to commence the unusual sporting event.

The concession stand was open and all proceeds earned went to the FFA program. There was also a chance to enter a drawing for quilts, a gift certificate to Big O Tires and a Vortex Spotting Scope that was donated by JN Auto.

During a rest period for the donkeys, the FFA members invited Jacie Pressett, the Carbon FFA Advisor, to honor her with flowers. Flowers were also given to the sponsors, including Emery Telcom, America United Credit Union, Hometown Flooring, Zooks Solutions, Horizon Labs, Pierce Oil, Cache Valley Bank and IFA.

The fun continued with a dance-off that was hosted during halftime, with the possible prize being chicks, donated by IFA.