Donna Perry Shimmin, age 98 died June 13, 2021 in Logan, Utah. Donna was born September 9, 1922 to Myron Duncan and Mary Belle Batty Perry in Vernal, Utah. She married Funnon Thayn Shimmin in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on February 23, 1951. They were divorced in 1982.

Donna attended Glines Elementary, Uintah Junior High and Graduated from Uintah High School in 1939. She attended Brigham Young University, University of Utah and College of Eastern Utah. She served a Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico from 1945-1947 and was a devoted member of the church and served in many callings throughout the years. Her dearest treasures are her children and their families.

Donna work for MST&T (Mountain States Telegraph and Telephone) as a telephone operator in Vernal and a Service Representative in Salt Lake City, Utah. She worked for the LDS Church as a General Authority Secretary in Salt Lake City, UT and clerked for Consolidated Aircraft Corporation (CONVAIR) in San Diego, Ca.

After her marriage she worked for the Manti-La Sal National Forest, Farmers Home Administration and the Bureau of Land Management in Price and Salt Lake City, UT and retired in 1995.

Donna is survived by her children; David (Terri) Shimmin, of Springville, UT, Diane (Gary) Riddle, of Logan, UT, Michael (Lynette) Shimmin, of No. Salt Lake, UT, Sister; Dorothy Pedersen, of Vernal, UT brother; Derrell Charles (Betty Jean) Perry, of Gilbert, AZ. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son; Philip Charles Shimmin, grandson; Skyler Philip Shimmin, brother-in-law; Willard Max Pedersen, sister and brother-in-law Alton Keith and Mariam Perry Brimhall, brother and sister-in-law; Gordon B and Lou Jean Anderson Perry,

Services will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in the LDS Chapel located at 2575 North 1500 West, Vernal, Utah at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:45 – 10:45 am prior to the services. Interment will be in the Maeser Cemetery, Vernal, UT under the direction of Anderson & Sons Mortuary, American Fork, UT. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com