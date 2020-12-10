Don’t Miss Carbon and Emery’s Drive-Thru Santa Events

Emery Medical Center and Castleview Hospital recently announced two exciting events that they are hosting to brighten everyone’s mood this holiday season.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many events take place, the hospital and medical center still wished to host family-friendly events for all. Thus, the drive-thru Santa event was born. This is slated to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Castleview and Thursday, Dec. 17 at Emery Medical from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It was stated that there will be lights, music, Santa himself and goodie bags filled with holiday staples such as cookies, cocoa, crafts and more. Emery Medical is located at 90 West Main Street in Castle Dale and Castleview Hospital is located at 300 North Hospital Drive in Price.

For more information, see the flyers above and below.