Don’t Miss Castleview Hospital’s Drive-Thru Santa Express

Castleview Hospital is inviting the community to join them for a very exciting event when Santa Claus comes to visit.

The drive-thru Santa Express is begin hosted at the hospital once again on Dec. 14 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with a new and improved drive-thru route. Those that attend will follow Westwood Boulevard to enter the drive-thru instead of turning onto Hospital Drive.

This change was made as the road needs to be kept open for emergency traffic. The directions lead along Westwood Boulevard to Fairgrounds Road, then through the back Castleview Hospital parking for the fun event that features many exciting things.

Not only will children and teens be able to visit with Santa, but there will also be twinkling lights and holiday music to set the festive tone. Entertainment stations and the AutoFarm express train will be ready for everyone. Goody bags will also be given with a cookie, cocoa and craft.

“This is a free, family-friendly event,” shared the hospital. “We are so excited to see you there.”