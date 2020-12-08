Don’t Miss Out on the 12 Days of Downtown Elf Scavenger Hunt

MenuMenu

To keep Christmas spirits high this holiday season, the Price Downtown District has invited members of the community to participate in the “12 Days of Downtown” elf scavenger hunt.

Playing cards for this hunt may be acquired at Corner Coffee & Tea, Apple Country Crafts and Juniper Pizza Cafe, all on Price’s Main Street. Though cards are not required to play, the elves will be in the same location on Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure that there is time to pick one up.

The downtown district is also encouraging the community to invite their favorite downtown business to participate as there is still a need for more storefronts.

