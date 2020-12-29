Don’t Miss the Deadline for the Carbon Rec Winter Cornhole League

Carbon County Recreation is now accepting registrations for their winter indoor cornhole league.

The league will be hosted on Friday evenings at the Carbon County Event Center and the fee is $50 per team. Sign up now, because the registration deadline is Dec. 30 and league begins Friday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity to do something fun on a Friday night this winter,” Carbon Rec shared.

The league lasts for 8 weeks with a season-ending tournament that follows. A full cash bar will be available, as well as light refreshments that are complimentary.

Those that wish to register for the league may do so by clicking here, and those that need more information can call Carbon Rec at (435) 636-3702.