Don’t Miss the “Where’s the Beef?” Summer Giveaway

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce is presenting an exciting summer giveaway for the community to enjoy.

The “Where’s the Beef?” giveaway gives those that enter a chance to win a Camp Chef and GCI chair bundle, which is a $670 value. This includes a grill, stove and grill box, carry bags, cast iron griddle and two camp chairs, all acquired from Bookcliff Sales. However, the prizes do not stop there. The lucky winner will also receive a $400 meat package from OPA Meats.

There is no purchase necessary for this giveaway and it is limited to one entry per person, per day. Beginning July 15 through July 20, the location was Bookcliff Workwear. Following, the entry location will be Southeast Paint & Design from July 20 to 23.

Carbon Print & Design is the next location from July 23 to July 29. Bill’s Home Furnishings will be the subsequent entry location from July 29 to Aug. 3. Following this, those that wish to enter will need to visit Apple Country Crafts from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7.

JN Auto in Price is next for hosting, from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11. Eastern Utah Community Credit Union will then be the registering location from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14 and the last location, which is to be determined, will be from Aug. 14 to Aug. 19. The winner will be announced on Aug. 19 at the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon.