Don’t Miss the Youth Vaccination Q&A Clinic

Press Release

On Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m., visit the Puzzle Pediatrics Facebook page for a live Q&A about the COVID-19 vaccination available for youth. Then, call SEUHD to schedule an appointment on Thursday, Dec. 2, or just stop by the Castleview Hospital classroom (located inside the south entrance) between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. where SEUHD will be giving the shots. In addition, Certified Child Life Specialist Belinda Thayn will provide coping support and activities to help your kids through the vaccination process.