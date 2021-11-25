Don’t Miss the Youth Vaccination Q&A Clinic

MenuMenu

Press Release

Castleview Hospital is pleased to be partnering with Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) and Puzzle Pediatrics for a Youth Vaccination Q & A and clinic next week.
On Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m., visit the Puzzle Pediatrics Facebook page for a live Q&A about the COVID-19 vaccination available for youth. Then, call SEUHD to schedule an appointment on Thursday, Dec. 2, or just stop by the Castleview Hospital classroom (located inside the south entrance) between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. where SEUHD will be giving the shots. In addition, Certified Child Life Specialist Belinda Thayn will provide coping support and activities to help your kids through the vaccination process.
